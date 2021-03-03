What Is Social Security?

If you receive a paycheck, you’re probably well acquainted with a little line item that says “Social Security Tax.” Although many people most associate it with our nation’s troubled retirement financing infrastructure, Social Security still provides income and benefits to older Americans and those who can no longer provide for themselves due to disability.

How Does Social Security Work?

Social Security is a pay-as-you-go program in which workers and employers contribute a portion of their wages to fund current benefits.

As of 2021, employees and employers each pay 6.2% of wages every pay period on up to the first $142,800 of wages earned per year. If you’re self-employed, you must act as both the employee and employer, which means you contribute 12.4% each year.

Your payroll taxes go into a trust fund at Social Security and are immediately used to pay out benefits for those who have reached retirement age or who are disabled. The immediate dispersal of funds frequently makes people anxious that there won’t be any Social Security funds available when they themselves retire. While this fear is understandable, it’s not entirely borne out by the structure of Social Security, which we’ll cover later on.

Who Is Eligible for Social Security?

To receive benefits from Social Security, you must:

Meet eligibility requirements. You must be 62 or older, disabled or blind to qualify for Social Security benefits.

Have earned at least 40 credits of work. You gain a credit for each three-month period that you earn at least $1,470, as of 2021. This means you generally must have at least 10 years of work history. Family members, spouses and former spouses may also qualify under certain circumstances without meeting work credit requirements. In addition, those who are younger and become disabled may be eligible before reaching this credit requirement.

Meet legal requirements. Applicants for Social Security benefits must either be U.S. citizens or lawfully present aliens.

How Are Social Security Benefits Calculated?

Social Security benefits are calculated based on your lifetime earnings. The Social Security Administration computes—or “indexes” in its unique jargon—your benefits based on your average monthly earnings during the 35 years where you earned the most income.

Once the it establishes your retirement benefit amount, the age at which you decide to take start taking Social Security determines the size of the check you see:

Early Retirement Age: Anyone who is 62 years of age can begin receiving benefits but your payment you be prorated based on the number of months you are from Full Retirement Age.

Full Retirement Age: Full Retirement Age is the age you're eligible for 100% of your Social Security retirement benefits. This is age 66 for those born 1943-1955, adjusts upward for those born between 1955-1960 and maxes out at age 67 for those born 1967 or later.

Delayed Retirement Age: For every month you postpone taking Social Security until age 70, your benefits increase. You'll want to start claiming them by age 70, however, because there's no additional boost beyond that age.

How Much Social Security Will I Get?

The simplest way to calculate your anticipated Social Security retirement benefits is to create an account at SSA.gov and use the SSA’s online tools to estimate your benefits.

Because each person’s benefits will be tied to their age and salary history, it can be very hard to estimate Social Security benefits on your own. That said, the average single retiree received $1,543 per month and the average married retired couple got $2,596 as of Jan. 1, 2021. The most someone retiring at Full Retirement Age in 2021 can receive is $3,148.

Generally speaking, Social Security benefit calculations are weighted so that lower- and middle-earning workers will receive a higher percentage of their average wages, says Larry Gatz, President of Copperwood Financial and National Social Security Advisor (NSSA). These benefit calculations are then adjusted regularly by the SSA to accommodate the cost of living and keep pace with inflation.

How and When Will I Get My Social Security Payment?

Once you activate your benefits, the Social Security Administration will send your monthly payments by direct deposit or check. Benefits are paid in arrears, which means your February payment is for your January benefits.

When you receive your payment each month is based on your birthday.

If your birthday is on the 1-10 of the month: Payments deposited on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is on the 11-20 of the month: Payments deposited on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday is on the 21-31 of the month: Payments deposited on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Will Social Security Run Out of Money?

Historically speaking, Social Security has collected more money from taxes than it’s paid out in benefits, says Rafael Rubio, president of Stable Retirement Planners. There was a surplus of $2.9 trillion by the end of 2019.

But as the life expectancy of the average American has grown, the finances of Social Security have become more strained. The Boomer generation in particular has drastically shifted the nation’s worker-to-retiree ratio. Back when Social Security was founded in 1935, that ratio was 160 workers to every retiree. Now, it’s three workers to every retiree.

This has led to Social Security paying out more than it is collecting recently, says Rubio. And without intervention, Social Security is on track to run out of surplus by 2035.

But “Social Security won’t go broke,” says Rubio. “It will still collect tax and pay benefits.” If this happens, the SSA indicates it will still be able to pay out roughly 79% of benefits due. But even that level of decrease could have a huge impact: About 20% of retirees rely on Social Security for at least 90% of their income.

But don’t start worrying yet. Lawmakers are already in talks to ensure Social Security has the assets it needs to continue as a critical support program for Americans.

“We’ve seen several pieces of legislation being introduced to expand and shore up the Social Security system,” says Gatz. “Recently, the Social Security 2100 Act was introduced to expand Social Security benefits, reduce taxes on retirees and ensure fiscal solvency for the rest of the century. The act also proposed increasing the withholding tax as well as increasing taxable base wages from $142,800 to $400,000.”

While the act hasn’t been finalized, legislators are well aware that changes will need to be made to ensure the program’s longevity.

And if you’re still concerned, remember a couple of things: The U.S. has never defaulted on debts or payments owed to citizens. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t reach out to your elected officials and ask what they’re doing to ensure the Social Security program’s strength for you and generations to come. And you should aim to build up your own retirement savings in an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k) so you’re prepared for retirement, no matter the amount of Social Security income you receive.

