What Is Social Security?

Social Security is the largest federal social insurance program in the United States. While most people think of Social Security only in terms of retirement, it also provides a social safety net for the disabled and other vulnerable Americans.

Without Social Security, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that over 22 million more Americans would be living in poverty, almost 1 million of them children under the age of 18.

The Purpose of Social Security

Social Security was originally created as part of FDR’s New Deal to help solve the crisis of poverty among elderly Americans during the Great Depression. It was never intended to create a wealthy retirement, but rather to meet the basic needs of older Americans for food and shelter.

Since the original passage of the Social Security Act in 1935, the program has been expanded several times to prevent poverty in other vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities, widows and widowers, and minor children.

In 2023, an average of almost 67 million Americans per month will receive Social Security benefits, totaling over one trillion dollars in payments, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Almost half of Social Security beneficiaries depend on Social Security for more than half of their monthly income.

How Does Social Security Work?

You pay into Social Security through payroll deductions, which show up on your paycheck listed as OASDI, for Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance—and it can be helpful to think of these deductions as insurance premiums. You pay OASDI on the first $160,200 of your annual earnings.

Individuals with W-2 employment—the most common type of employment—pay 6.2% of their earnings and their employers contribute an additional 6.2% on their behalf. People who are self-employed must contribute a full 12.4% themselves based on their net earnings, typically the number in line 6 of their Schedule SE on their tax return.

Money received by Social Security through payroll deductions is pooled and used to pay out benefits to existing beneficiaries. Anything left over is put into the Social Security trust fund to pay out benefits to future beneficiaries.

Who Is Eligible for Social Security Benefits?

In order to receive Social Security benefits, you must have worked and paid “premiums” into the system for forty quarters of coverage. This translates to roughly ten years of work over your lifetime.

The amount to earn a quarter of coverage has increased over the years, but is still relatively low. In 2023, to earn a quarter you must earn at least $1,640. You can earn a maximum of four quarters per year.

This means that if you’ve earned at least $6,560 a year for at least ten years of your life, you’ll be eligible for some form of Social Security benefits, although your payment amount will be low.

How much you get out of Social Security depends on how much you pay into the system over your lifetime, with the exception of dependent children and spouses, who get benefits based on what their parent or spouse paid in.

You can see a detailed summary of what you’ve paid in, how much you’re eligible for—your Primary Insurance Amount (PIA)—and what your family can be eligible for by setting up a My Social Security Account at SSA.gov.

While undocumented workers have been contributing at least $13 billion annually to Social Security since 2010 according to SSA’s own estimates, they are not eligible for any benefits. In addition to working and paying into the system, individuals must be U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or legally eligible for a Social Security number through their immigration status.

Types of Social Security Benefits

Retirement Benefits

The amount you receive in retirement benefits depends on the age you are when you first take them. If you take them at 62, you’ll get 70% of what you’re eligible for. You can get 100% by waiting until your full retirement age (FRA), which is between 66 and 67 depending on the year you were born. Waiting until age 70 gives you an increased benefit of 124% of your PIA.

Auxiliary Benefits

Dependents of retirees can be eligible for a monthly benefit in some circumstances. These include minor biological and adopted children, and adult children who became disabled before the age of 22. Spouse’s benefits are also available to current and some former spouses who are at least 62 years of age.

The maximum amount you can get as a spouse is 50% of what your spouse is getting, and that’s only if it’s more than you can get on your own earnings history. This is becoming increasingly rare as both partners in the Baby Boomer and younger generations typically have worked enough to qualify for more on their own benefits than they can get as a dependent spouse.

Survivors Benefits

Monthly survivors benefits are available to dependents of someone who has paid into Social Security and passed away.

These eligible dependents include:

Minor children

Adult children who became disabled before the age of 22

Widow(er)s with children under the age of 16

Widow(er)s over the age of 60

Widow(er)s over the age of 50 who became disabled within seven years of their spouse’s passing.

Elderly parents who depended on the deceased for more than ½ of their monthly support.

These dependents are also eligible for a lump-sum death benefit, although the name is misleading. The amount of the lump sum payment hasn’t been adjusted since 1955 and is set at $255.

Disability Benefits

Disability benefits are available for individuals who have a permanent condition expected to last at least one year and prevent them from working any type of job for the rest of their life.

This standard is stricter than many private disability insurance plans, which qualify you for benefits if you become unable to work your current job. If you’re approved for disability benefits, you’ll be paid out the same amount that you would get at your full retirement age.

As with retirement benefits, your minor children, and in some cases your spouse can also receive an auxiliary disability benefit based on your earnings history.

In addition to the forty quarters of coverage requirement to be eligible for disability, you must have 20 quarters of coverage in the last forty quarters, which equates to working for five out of the last ten years.

Supplemental Security Income

While ‘security’ is in its name and the program is administered by SSA, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is not a Social Security program.

SSI is a needs based welfare program for individuals who do not have sufficient work history to qualify for Social Security benefits. The program is funded by the general funds of the US treasury, not the Social Security trust fund.

Individuals can be eligible for SSI on the basis of disability or old age. For low-income families who have children with disabilities, SSI pays a monthly benefit for each child dependent on household income. In 2023, the program pays a maximum monthly benefit of $914 per eligible individual with other income of $20 or less.

Social Security’s Future

Contrary to the memes your uncle shares on social media, Social Security isn’t going bankrupt. Under current conditions, the Social Security retirement trust fund is projected to be depleted by 2034, after which incoming payroll deductions will be sufficient to pay 77% of scheduled benefits.

It’s tempting to blame Congress for theft, after all, if they stole it they can put it back and the problem will be solved instantly. Unfortunately, the explanation for our current crisis is much simpler and much harder to solve.

Retirees are living much longer and the generations currently retired and retiring are much larger than the generations currently working relative to when the program was created.

Retirees are living longer. In 1940, the life expectancy of a 65-year old was almost 12.7 years for men and 14.7 years for women, with only 57% of the population living to 65. Today the life expectancy of a 65 year old is 18 years for men and 20.7 years for women, with 84% of the population living to 65.

In 1940, the life expectancy of a 65-year old was almost 12.7 years for men and 14.7 years for women, with only 57% of the population living to 65. Today the life expectancy of a 65 year old is 18 years for men and 20.7 years for women, with 84% of the population living to 65. There are more retirees. In 1940 there were 8.3 million Americans over 65, making up 6% of the U.S. population. In 2022 there were 58 million Americans 65 and older, making up 17% of the population. The Social Security Administration projects that by 2035, there will be 76 million Americans 65 and older taking up an even greater share of our total population.

In 1940 there were 8.3 million Americans over 65, making up 6% of the U.S. population. In 2022 there were 58 million Americans 65 and older, making up 17% of the population. The Social Security Administration projects that by 2035, there will be 76 million Americans 65 and older taking up an even greater share of our total population. There are fewer workers per retiree. We don’t have great data for 1940 on this, but as of 2022 there are an estimated 2.8 covered workers paying into Social Security for each beneficiary receiving a check from SSA. By 2035, that ratio is expected to drop to 2.3.

Potential Solutions to Social Security’s Problems

Every major politician has come out with some solution for fixing the Social Security crisis.

Potential solutions include raising the retirement age, cutting benefits, means testing, raising the income cap, raising the OASDI tax rate, or some combination of the above. More extreme measures like privatization or ending the program altogether have been proposed.

No matter which solution is agreed on, the most vulnerable among us depends on Social Security. While Social Security isn’t a perfect program, it’s important to remember why it was created when considering a solution.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.