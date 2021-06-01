What Is Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SBH) Share Price Doing?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sally Beauty Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Sally Beauty Holdings?

According to my valuation model, Sally Beauty Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 6.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sally Beauty Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $23.34, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Sally Beauty Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Sally Beauty Holdings look like?

NYSE:SBH Earnings and Revenue Growth June 1st 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 74% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Sally Beauty Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SBH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SBH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Sally Beauty Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Sally Beauty Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

