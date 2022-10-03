What Is Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SBH) Share Price Doing?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$15.96 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$11.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sally Beauty Holdings' current trading price of US$12.60 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sally Beauty Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Sally Beauty Holdings Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sally Beauty Holdings’s ratio of 5.82x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.97x, which means if you buy Sally Beauty Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Sally Beauty Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Sally Beauty Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Sally Beauty Holdings look like?

NYSE:SBH Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Sally Beauty Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SBH’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SBH? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Sally Beauty Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Sally Beauty Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Sally Beauty Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

