What Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated's (NYSE:DGX) Share Price Doing?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$141 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$123. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Quest Diagnostics' current trading price of US$129 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Quest Diagnostics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Quest Diagnostics still cheap?

Great news for investors – Quest Diagnostics is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $206.50, but it is currently trading at US$129 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Quest Diagnostics’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Quest Diagnostics look like?

NYSE:DGX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Quest Diagnostics, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although DGX is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DGX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DGX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Quest Diagnostics as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Be aware that Quest Diagnostics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in Quest Diagnostics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.