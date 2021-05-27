What Is Quant Crypto? 11 Things for Potential QNT Investors to Know

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crypto traders are showing interest in Quant (CCC:QNT-USD) and we’re looking at what it’s all about.

Let’s start this out with a breakdown of the Quant crypto below.

Quant is the native cryptocurrency of a blockchain network of the same name.

This network offers up multiple services to individuals and businesses.

That includes the ability to exchange assets across a secure and cost-effective network.

The network’s efforts include the Overledger DLT gateway.

This is the first DLT gateway for enterprises that works across multiple systems, networks, and DLTs.

Quant’s list of partners is already filled with several companies worth noting.

That includes Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), Blockchain Consortium, and more.

(NASDAQ: ), (NYSE: ), Blockchain Consortium, and more. The company has been moving forward with its Overledger DLT when it launched the 2.0 version in late April.

This saw it introduce a new API, a standardised interface based on ISO TC/307, as well as new OAuth federated authentication standards.

It also operates a Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) account with frequent updates to its more than 27,000 followers.

(NYSE: ) account with frequent updates to its more than 27,000 followers. That includes its recent inclusion on a shortlist of candidates for Deloitte’s Most Disruptive Fintech Awards.

Gilbert Verdian, founder and CEO of Quant, goes into detail about what the crypto company is doing below.

“We’ve solved DLT interoperability, thereby positioning us to rearchitect our systems and create networks as connected as the world we live in, to help drive tremendous value, open up new markets and realise new efficiencies for enterprise, governments and individuals alike.”

WNT was up 15.1% over a 24-hour period on Thursday and is trading at around $29.12 per token.

Crypto traders that are excited about more news should keep on reading.

