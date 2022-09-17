What Is Power Integrations, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:POWI) Share Price Doing?

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$85.17 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$66.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Power Integrations' current trading price of US$68.86 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Power Integrations’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Power Integrations?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 34%, trading at US$68.86 compared to my intrinsic value of $51.22. This means that the opportunity to buy Power Integrations at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Power Integrations’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Power Integrations?

NasdaqGS:POWI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 17th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Power Integrations, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe POWI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on POWI for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Power Integrations is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you are no longer interested in Power Integrations, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.