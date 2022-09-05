What Is Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.'s (NASDAQ:PLYA) Share Price Doing?

While Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$9.38 and falling to the lows of US$6.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Playa Hotels & Resorts' current trading price of US$6.42 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Playa Hotels & Resorts’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Playa Hotels & Resorts Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Playa Hotels & Resorts’s ratio of 17.44x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Playa Hotels & Resorts today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Playa Hotels & Resorts’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Playa Hotels & Resorts?

NasdaqGS:PLYA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 68% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Playa Hotels & Resorts. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PLYA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PLYA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PLYA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for PLYA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Playa Hotels & Resorts, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Playa Hotels & Resorts has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Playa Hotels & Resorts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.