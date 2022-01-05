What Is Paychex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Paychex’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Paychex?

Paychex appears to be overvalued by 21% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$134 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $110.64. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Another thing to keep in mind is that Paychex’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Paychex generate?

NasdaqGS:PAYX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Paychex's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PAYX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PAYX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PAYX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PAYX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Paychex.

If you are no longer interested in Paychex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

