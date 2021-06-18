What Is O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORLY) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on O'Reilly Automotive’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is O'Reilly Automotive worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 35%, trading at US$538 compared to my intrinsic value of $396.84. This means that the opportunity to buy O'Reilly Automotive at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that O'Reilly Automotive’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will O'Reilly Automotive generate?

NasdaqGS:ORLY Earnings and Revenue Growth June 18th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of O'Reilly Automotive, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe ORLY is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ORLY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you'd like to know more about O'Reilly Automotive as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Be aware that O'Reilly Automotive is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you are no longer interested in O'Reilly Automotive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

