What Is One of the Biggest Mistakes Investors Can Make?

How should investors respond to the Federal Reserve’s plans to initiate multiple rate hikes in 2022? Richard Saperstein, founder and chief investment officer of Treasury Partners, a wealth management firm based in New York City with $8 billion in assets under management, shares his insights, as well as his biggest investing advice.



Your wealth management career has spanned 40 years. What’s the biggest mistake you’ve seen investors make over your career?



Far too many investors don't know what they own, nor do they focus on having a proper asset allocation. It sounds simple, but this is the biggest mistake made by investors. Proper asset allocation takes into consideration how much of a portfolio is allocated to various asset classes (i.e. stocks vs. bonds; domestic vs. international; large cap vs. small cap; and growth vs. value stocks.) In addition, it identifies liquidity and leverage. People may think they are diversified only to find out that they are far too exposed to one area of the market.



Over the past 40 years, I've witnessed a vast array of investment climates, including Black Monday of 1987, the Savings & Loan Crisis of 1993, the demise of Long-Term Capital Management in 1998, the Tech Crash in 2000, the Financial Crisis of 2008 and the COVID drop of 2020. While all of these environments were unique and challenging in their own right, maintaining a proper asset allocation is a timeless investing strategy no matter how challenging the landscape becomes.



How are you evaluating the Fed’s talk to do multiple rate hikes this year – and to do them faster and further?



For nearly three years, the market has surged on the back of the unbridled liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve. This has raised a wide range of asset prices. Now, surging inflation has caused the Fed to pivot to a more aggressive policy stance. As a result, interest rates have surged in the last six months and bond investors remain concerned about future rate hikes and Quantitative Tightening (balance sheet shrinkage).



But looking back at the pre-and-post Great Financial Crisis (GFC) interest rate environments, we see a clear difference: pre-GFC rates were dramatically higher than post-GFC rates. Given the meteoric rise of inflation, which is more similar to the pre-GFC levels, will rates break through the post-GFC lows and march higher? This is a key question for investors going forward.



How should investors respond to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and other geopolitical tensions? Do you see the conflict continuing to impact the markets?



In addition to elevated agricultural and commodity prices driving inflation higher, the conflict adds the possibility of a tail risk event to the investment landscape. Investors should retain dry powder and reduce risk until the conflict ends.



How might investors position their portfolios in the current economic environment?



Given the multiple risks facing investors, such as aggressive Fed tightening, uncertainty from the Ukraine war, inflation, etc., investors should reduce risk positions and maintain short-term bond durations.



Why is it important to embrace active and passive management strategies?



Active vs. passive is hotly debated on Wall Street. It’s best to embrace both active and passive management strategies. Passive strategies capture 100% of both the up and down movements of their respective indexes. Carefully vetted active managers can often capture a large portion of the upside (i.e. 90-95%) while limiting losses to 80-90% of down markets. As a result, investors should consider embracing both strategies to benefit from different market environments.



In the spirit of Financial Literacy month, what is your biggest investing advice or lesson?



Keep it simple, and have a long-term perspective.

