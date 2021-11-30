What Is ON Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:ON) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ON Semiconductor’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is ON Semiconductor still cheap?

Great news for investors – ON Semiconductor is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $81.92, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because ON Semiconductor’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of ON Semiconductor look like?

NasdaqGS:ON Earnings and Revenue Growth November 30th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ON Semiconductor. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ON is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ON for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ON. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ON Semiconductor you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in ON Semiconductor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

