What Is NRG Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:NRG) Share Price Doing?

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on NRG Energy’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In NRG Energy?

Good news, investors! NRG Energy is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.75x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.93x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that NRG Energy’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of NRG Energy look like?

NYSE:NRG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 29th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of NRG Energy, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although NRG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to NRG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NRG for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that NRG Energy has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in NRG Energy, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

