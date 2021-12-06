What Is Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MCRI) Share Price Doing?

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$73.74 and falling to the lows of US$62.76. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Monarch Casino & Resort's current trading price of US$67.43 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Monarch Casino & Resort’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Monarch Casino & Resort still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 19.78x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 22.76x, which means if you buy Monarch Casino & Resort today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Monarch Casino & Resort should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Monarch Casino & Resort’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Monarch Casino & Resort generate?

NasdaqGS:MCRI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Monarch Casino & Resort's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MCRI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MCRI? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MCRI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for MCRI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Monarch Casino & Resort and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Monarch Casino & Resort, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

