What Is MarineMax, Inc.'s (NYSE:HZO) Share Price Doing?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on MarineMax’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in MarineMax?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that MarineMax’s ratio of 6.09x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.16x, which means if you buy MarineMax today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that MarineMax should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that MarineMax’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from MarineMax?

NYSE:HZO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of MarineMax, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for MarineMax, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HZO’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HZO? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HZO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about MarineMax as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MarineMax (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in MarineMax, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

