What Is Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation's (NYSE:MIC) Share Price Doing?

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a US$2.9b market-cap stock, it seems odd Macquarie Infrastructure is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Macquarie Infrastructure’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Macquarie Infrastructure?

According to my valuation model, Macquarie Infrastructure seems to be fairly priced at around 12.70% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Macquarie Infrastructure today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $29.74, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Macquarie Infrastructure’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Macquarie Infrastructure look like?

NYSE:MIC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Macquarie Infrastructure. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MIC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MIC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Macquarie Infrastructure you should be aware of.

