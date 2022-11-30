What Is Livestream Shopping And Should You Do It?

Livestream shopping has become a huge hit with consumers in China, and the trend is making its way to the U.S.

Many social media and retail platforms now offer live shopping experiences for U.S.-based consumers, including eBay and Poshmark, both of which added livestream shopping to their platforms this year.

“We see live selling and shopping as a natural evolution of our social marketplace and something our community has really craved from us,” said a spokesperson for Poshmark, which is currently testing live shopping in beta.

As a shopper, the excitement of a fast-paced, interactive shopping experience hosted by a celebrity like Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore or Deion Sanders might draw you into a live event. But before participating, consider how the trend could impact your wallet.

What Is Live Shopping?

Online shopping takes the human element out of shopping, but live shopping brings it back. Sort of.

During live shopping events, customers can participate in semi-interactive videos where celebrities, influencers and other sellers launch their new product lines, give demonstrations and field viewer questions in real-time.

If you see something you like, you can place a bid or buy it on the spot. Some shoppers might find the experience akin to watching shopping television channels like QVC or HSN.

“For buyers, live shopping creates an opportunity to learn more about the products they want, discover the latest trends, and see real-time reviews from the content creators they trust, such as whether a top is see-through, or if a foundation shade matches their skin color,” explains David Sykes, chief commercial officer for buy now pay later (BNPL) app Klarna.

Klarna is among several platforms now offering virtual shopping, a live option where you can video chat with an in-store representative or stylist one-on-one, and view the items they recommend.

During the holidays you can also expect to see an uptick of one particularly popular type of live event: seasonal shopping festivals. According to a Klarna survey, 66% of Millennials and 54% of GenZ are interested in attending live-streamed shopping events this holiday season.

How Can You Shop Live?

Each platform has its own process, but you’ll generally need to follow these steps to shop during a livestream:

Upload your payment information to the platform. The platform may accept a variety of payment formats, including debit cards, credit cards, PayPal and buy now pay later loans from Klarna or Affirm. Join the event. You may have to RSVP or sign up in advance, or you can simply view a video once it goes live. Click the product link or make a bid. Click on the tag over the product, the buy button, or the link to place a bid or add the item to your shopping cart. For auction items, there is typically a starting price and a short time limit to submit a bid. Complete the checkout process. Visit your shopping cart to view shipping fees and other terms and complete your purchase.

3 Reasons to Avoid Live Shopping

For sellers, live events can mean raking in money rapid-fire. But for buyers, the benefits are more elusive. Watching a livestream might give you access to a rare item or insights on product quality, but it can also encourage bad spending habits.

Here are some reasons you might want to stay away:

1. It Encourages Impulse Buying

Live shopping creates the perfect storm for impulsive spending and buyer’s remorse.

The items that are most commonly showcased in live shopping videos—mainly fashion and beauty products—are some of the same items that consumers say they most often buy on impulse, according to a survey from deals site SlickDeals.

The rapid format of live events also gives shoppers a sense of urgency, which sellers reinforce through limited-time deals, promo codes and timed auctions, meaning you’re less likely to evaluate the real value of the product before buying.

For example, Poshmark auctions only last up to 60 seconds. Plus, all bids are binding and the platform doesn’t allow returns.

Studies indicate that the social nature of livestream shopping doesn’t help with wise decision-making either. “We know that people tend to make riskier decisions when they are part of a group than when solo,” says consumer behavior expert Michael Solomon.

“Livestream shoppers need to exercise caution because they are prey to the same dynamics that affect anyone who engages with other shoppers and influencers during the choice process,” he explains.

His best advice is to make a shopping list before joining a live show.

“Before you go down the slippery slope of beloved influencers tempting you with all kinds of juicy offers, have a clear sense of what you really need,” says Solomon. “The influencers will always be back again tomorrow with another option.”

2. You Could Get Scammed

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers profit more from social media than any other method they use to reach their targets.

Each platform has its own process for vetting or approving sellers, and some require sellers to have established, active business accounts before going live. But others make selling much easier.

For example, it only takes a few clicks to switch your personal account to a business account on Instagram, and once you make the switch, you can tag and sell products in a live reel.

A scammer can use social media to pose as a representative of a brand, create a fake retail store and sell counterfeit products or non-existent goods.

Before trusting a seller with your payment information or buying an item you can’t return, take these steps to vet the seller:

Find out if and how the platform approves sellers.

Review the platform and/or the seller’s return policy. If applicable, ask the seller if there’s a product warranty.

Check for red flags of a scam, like misspelled brand names or links to name-alike websites.

Read customer reviews of the seller and search online for seller reviews or warnings.

Review all fees, including those for shipping to your area.

3. You Could Feel Pressure to Take on Debt

Several livestream platforms accept new payment methods like buy now pay later, and this particular method of payment has been heavily marketed by social media influencers.

But BNPL can be bad for your finances, in part because it turns your purchase into a loan.

Like any loan, missing a BNPL payment can mean paying late fees and damaging your credit. On top of that, BNPL interest rates can be as high as 36%. Surveys have also found that BNPL loans encourage overspending and that some users struggle to make their payments.

Unfortunately, lots of shoppers are tempted to pay for retail using these loans. In a Forbes Advisor survey, 64% of respondents said they plan to use BNPL for holiday gift purchases this year, and 70% said they’ll use BNPL to spend more than originally planned.

If you plan to use livestream shopping, try using a cash-based payment method. If you use a credit card or a loan, make sure you have a plan to pay the debt off within your billing cycle, which is usually 30 days.

