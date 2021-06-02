What Is LivePerson, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LPSN) Share Price Doing?

While LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine LivePerson’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is LivePerson still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy LivePerson today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $57.56, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because LivePerson’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of LivePerson look like?

NasdaqGS:LPSN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 2nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of LivePerson, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? LPSN seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LPSN for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on LPSN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing LivePerson at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for LivePerson you should know about.

