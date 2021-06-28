What Is Lifetime Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Doing?

While Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$17.28 and falling to the lows of US$14.01. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lifetime Brands' current trading price of US$14.01 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lifetime Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Lifetime Brands still cheap?

Great news for investors – Lifetime Brands is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $19.52, but it is currently trading at US$14.01 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Lifetime Brands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Lifetime Brands look like?

NasdaqGS:LCUT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Lifetime Brands, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 3.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Lifetime Brands, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since LCUT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LCUT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LCUT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Lifetime Brands (including 1 which is significant).

