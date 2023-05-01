What Is Lemon8, the Hot New App From the Creator of TikTok?

While the TikTok saga continues to play out, the owner of the controversial app has another growing hit on its hands.

You might not have heard of Lemon8 – but odds are your teen has. The Instagram-like app isn’t new, but its popularity has exploded recently. Earlier in April, it was the top lifestyle app in the Apple app store, after languishing in the lower ranks for months.

That has some parents (and members of Congress) worried. While the focus, to date, has been on the privacy concerns of TikTok, the rise of another ByteDance-owned app to prominence is only increasing concerns about what sort of data China’s government might be able to collect.

Here’s a look at some of the things you should know about this growing sensation.

What is Lemon8?

Think Instagram meets Pinterest. Lemon8 lets you share photos and text. Rather than scrolling through them, as you do with TikTok, Twitter and most other social feeds, the photographic content is displayed in two columns, with a headline of sorts. If a photo catches your eye, tap on it and you can read a blog-like post on that topic.

Generally (so far at least), topics focus on things like cooking, fashion, beauty, travel and fitness. Posters (especially influencers, which Lemon8 is looking to attract) can offer links to where they bought things, which can be both convenient for viewers/readers and lucrative for creators.

It’s stylized and aesthetic, versus TikTok’s organized chaotic structure, and it’s designed to appeal to a segment of the online world, particularly Generation Z.

Who owns Lemon8?

The short answer is ByteDance, the same company that owns TikTok and is under scrutiny by the U.S. government now because of its suspected ties to China’s government. But you wouldn’t know that by looking at the app store.

That description credits the app to a company called “Heliophilia Pte. Ltd.”. Reporters quickly did some scratching, though, and discovered that Singapore-based company’s address is at TikTok’s headquarters in that country. The app is also reportedly headed by Alex Zhu, who was CEO of TikTok before ByteDance acquired that app.

Zhu is vice president of strategy at ByteDance these days.

When did Lemon8 launch?

Despite its recent surge in popularity, Lemon8 has been available on the app store since February in both the U.S. and U.K. It first appeared in Japan in 2020. Within two years, it had 5 million users in that country.

In the U.S., just as TikTok CEO Shou Chew was being grilled by Congress in late March, Lemon8 began its push here, sending out invitations to the creator community, citing the success of its “sister company TikTok” and noting the app used “the same recommendation engine that helps TikTok succeed.”

How popular is Lemon8 in the U.S right now?

As of mid-April, Axios (using data from Apptopia) reported the app had been downloaded 17 million times globally. In the U.S., it was downloaded 650,000 times in the first 10 days of April alone.

That’s still far short of TikTok’s 150 million U.S. monthly users, but it’s a very solid start.

Where else is Lemon8 popular?

It’s even bigger in Japan, which, for now, is its largest concentration of users. Some 36.5% of Lemon8’s lifetime downloads are in that country, though it’s also big in other parts of Asia and Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

