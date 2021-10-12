What Is Kforce Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KFRC) Share Price Doing?

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Kforce’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Kforce still cheap?

Great news for investors – Kforce is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $110.53, but it is currently trading at US$66.36 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Kforce’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Kforce look like?

NasdaqGS:KFRC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 12th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Kforce, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since KFRC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KFRC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KFRC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kforce you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Kforce, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

