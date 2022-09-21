What Is KBR, Inc.'s (NYSE:KBR) Share Price Doing?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$53.23 and falling to the lows of US$44.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether KBR's current trading price of US$47.54 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at KBR’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In KBR?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that KBR’s ratio of 46.91x is above its peer average of 17.56x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Professional Services industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that KBR’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will KBR generate?

NYSE:KBR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. KBR's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KBR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe KBR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KBR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for KBR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing KBR at this point in time. Be aware that KBR is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

If you are no longer interested in KBR, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

