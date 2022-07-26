What Is International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$143 and falling to the lows of US$126. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether International Business Machines' current trading price of US$129 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at International Business Machines’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is International Business Machines Worth?

Good news, investors! International Business Machines is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $173.66, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that International Business Machines’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from International Business Machines?

NYSE:IBM Earnings and Revenue Growth July 26th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. International Business Machines' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since IBM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IBM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IBM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that International Business Machines has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in International Business Machines, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

