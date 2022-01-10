What Is International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine International Business Machines’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is International Business Machines still cheap?

Good news, investors! International Business Machines is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $183.90, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, International Business Machines’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will International Business Machines generate?

NYSE:IBM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for International Business Machines. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IBM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IBM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IBM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about International Business Machines as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for International Business Machines you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in International Business Machines, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

