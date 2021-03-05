What Is In-School Deferment?

In-school deferment is one type of student loan deferment that allows you to temporarily pause payments on your student loans while you’re attending college. For federal student loans, you’ll qualify for deferment if you’re enrolled at least half-time in an eligible school as an undergraduate, graduate or professional student.

How In-school Deferment Works

Federal student loan borrowers should automatically be placed into in-school deferment if they’re enrolled at least half-time. Your loan servicer should notify you when you’ve been placed into deferment. If you don’t receive notification or you aren’t placed into automatic deferment, contact your school’s financial aid office. You might need to complete an in-school deferment request.

Federal borrowers, including graduate students with direct PLUS loans, are entitled to a six-month grace period during which payments will not be required if they drop below half-time enrollment or drop out altogether.

In-school deferment never expires as long as you remain in school at least half-time.

Qualifying for In-school Deferment

To receive an in-school deferment for your federal loans, you’ll need to:

Your school has to be approved by the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid program. As long as you’re enrolled at least half-time, you qualify.

Deferring Private Student Loans While In School

For private student loans, you’ll need to contact your loan servicer to see if you qualify or what you need to become eligible for an in-school deferment. Since private lenders have their own criteria, you might need to meet additional qualifications first.

Sallie Mae, for example, allows deferment for up to 48 months as long as you’re enrolled at least half-time. Discover, meanwhile, will place borrowers in automatic deferment while they are in school at least half-time—with no maximum time limit. Because different lenders handle in-school deferment differently, it’s important for you to contact your lender to learn whether you can qualify.

But interest for private student loans usually accrues while you’re attending school. If you defer payments, the accrued interest is often capitalized, or added to your principal balance. Once you begin repaying the loan, your monthly payment will be higher as a result.

Do I Have To Pay Federal Student Loan Interest During In-school Deferment?

While most federal student loans are eligible for in-school deferment, you’ll only avoid interest if you have a direct subsidized loan, Perkins Loan or a subsidized portion of a direct consolidation loan. Interest is always charged on unsubsidized loans, or loans that aren’t based on financial need. You’re not always required to pay interest while you’re enrolled, but interest will accrue.

This is true for direct unsubsidized loans, direct PLUS loans, FFEL PLUS loans and the unsubsidized portion of direct consolidation loans. As with private student loans, interest on unsubsidized federal loans will be capitalized. When the time comes to start repaying your student loans, you’ll face larger monthly payments—and higher overall interest charges—than you would if you made payments while in school.

Let’s say, for example, you put your loans in deferment for 12 months while taking classes. You originally borrowed $30,000 with 6% interest and you’re on the standard repayment plan. With capitalization, your balance after deferment would be $31,800, a difference of $1,800. During your 10-year repayment period, you’ll end up paying $2,398 more than if you had not taken deferment.

If you have the means to make payments while in school, you could save yourself thousands of dollars in interest payments over the life of your loans.

Other Types of Deferment

In-school deferment isn’t the only deferment available. You might qualify for other types of deferment, including:

Economic hardship deferment. You can get up to three years of deferment if you work full-time but your earnings are 150% below the poverty line for your family size and state. You may also qualify if you already receive a means-tested benefit, like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). If you serve in the Peace Corps, you also qualify.

Alternatives to In-School Deferment

Not everyone would benefit most from, or qualifies for, an in-school deferment. Make sure to check out all your options, including:

Income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. These federal plans base your payments on your income and family size. If you don’t earn a lot of money (or any), you could pay as little as $0 a month. There are multiple repayment options from which to choose, and at the end of 20 or 25 years—depending on your plan—the remaining loan balance is forgiven. If you’re already on an IDR plan and you’re considering putting outstanding loans into in-school deferment when you go back to school, it may be more worthwhile to stay on the IDR plan so you continue working toward forgiveness.

Income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. These federal plans base your payments on your income and family size. If you don't earn a lot of money (or any), you could pay as little as $0 a month. There are multiple repayment options from which to choose, and at the end of 20 or 25 years—depending on your plan—the remaining loan balance is forgiven. If you're already on an IDR plan and you're considering putting outstanding loans into in-school deferment when you go back to school, it may be more worthwhile to stay on the IDR plan so you continue working toward forgiveness.

Forbearance. Like deferment, forbearance allows you to temporarily pause payments for a set amount of time. In almost all cases, interest will accrue during forbearance, increasing the amount you owe once you start paying back your loans. You don't need a qualifying event to enroll in forbearance, but you'll need to meet an eligibility requirement, depending on the type of forbearance you enroll in.

Both of these options are only available for federal student loans. If you have private student loans, you’ll need to reach out to your lender to see what you qualify for.

