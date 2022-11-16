What Is Health Psychology, And Why Might You Pursue It?

Managing chronic pain, coping with grief after a terminal diagnosis, recovering from addiction, maintaining a healthy weight—what do these all have in common?

Each situation involves the complex relationship between physical and mental health. Health psychology is a specialty of clinical psychology that focuses on this relationship. But what exactly is health psychology, and what does it take to work in this field?

Keep reading to find out what health psychology professionals do and what kind of education you need to become one.

What is Health Psychology?

Which factors influence patients to follow or ignore their doctors’ advice? Why do individuals engage in behaviors that they know cause harm, like smoking and unhealthy eating? How do stress and depression affect physical well-being? Health psychologists try to answer questions like these.

Also known as medical psychology, health psychology explores how biological, behavioral and social factors affect people’s health. This framework is known as the biosocial or biopsychosocial model.

Health psychologists study the interactions among these factors. Their findings can improve healthcare systems and help people lead healthier lives. If these goals seem exciting to you, you might enjoy a career in health psychology.

Degrees in Health Psychology

A bachelor’s degree is the first step to a health psychology career, but most jobs in the field require graduate education. Pursuing a relevant undergraduate major can set you up for successful admission to a master’s or doctoral health psychology program.

Bachelor’s in Health Psychology

Most schools do not offer specific bachelor’s degrees in health psychology. Aspiring health psychology professionals may start with a general bachelor’s in psychology.

Bachelor’s-level psychology curricula vary by school and depending on whether you choose a psychology BS vs. BA. In most cases, however, these programs include general education requirements, core psychology courses and electives.

Psych majors often begin with an introductory survey course in the discipline. Next, they build on that foundation with classes in subjects like developmental, social and cultural psychology. Courses in statistics and research methods—along with lab and fieldwork experience—help turn theory into practice.

Undergraduate psychology programs may offer a health psychology or health studies concentration. If your program doesn’t have a formal health psychology concentration, you can use electives to explore this field. Classes in areas like clinical psychology and community health can help prepare you for graduate-level health psychology coursework.

Admission requirements for bachelor’s programs often include personal essays, high school transcripts and SAT or ACT scores. Usually, psychology majors must pass introductory classes before enrolling in upper-level courses.

A master’s degree is necessary for most health psychology positions, but individuals with just a bachelor’s may still find work in the field. Health-related jobs for psychology bachelor’s graduates include health coach and research assistant.

Master’s in Health Psychology

As with bachelor’s programs, dedicated health psychology master’s programs are relatively rare, though some exist. A master’s in psychology with a health psychology emphasis is more common.

Many psychology master’s programs are designed to lead to Ph.D. or Psy.D. study. In these master’s-to-doctoral programs, students produce a master’s thesis or research project midway through the program. Students then research, write and defend a doctoral dissertation before completing the degree.

Not all health psychology professionals need doctoral degrees. Individuals with only an MS or an MA in psychology can work as research assistants, behavior specialists, health or addiction counselors, public health officers or community health educators.

A master’s in mental health counseling or social work is also available to mental health professionals who want to focus on the connection between mental and physical health without pursuing a doctorate. These graduates can follow many of the same career paths as those with psychology master’s degrees.

The basic requirement for admission to a master’s course of study is a bachelor’s degree. Some programs require or prefer a bachelor’s in a related field. Schools may request GRE scores and/or specify a minimum GPA. Letters of recommendation and personal statements are also common application requirements.

Doctorate in Health Psychology

Doctoral programs in health psychology can lead to either a Ph.D. or a Psy.D. credential. A Ph.D. is more common. Curricula vary by school, but in most cases, Ph.D. programs focus on both research and application. Psy.D. programs provide professional training for students who are more interested in clinical practice than research.

If you’re wondering how to become a clinical psychologist, note that either a Ph.D. or Psy.D. can fulfill the educational requirements for licensure. A Ph.D. program can also prepare graduates for careers in research and academia.

Doctoral-level health psychology classes allow students to delve deeper into how biological and psychosocial factors interact. Candidates also gain advanced skills in statistics, data management and research methods.

Along with psychology department courses, students may take complementary classes in areas like neuroscience, biology and communication. Learners also complete practicum hours and a yearlong internship. Both Ph.D. and Psy.D. programs culminate in an independent research dissertation.

Learners studying for a doctorate in health psychology usually have academic backgrounds in psychology or related fields like sociology, gerontology or public policy. Some programs admit applicants with only a bachelor’s degree. Others require a master’s. Students usually need to submit transcripts and a statement of purpose. Some schools require an admissions interview and/or GRE scores.

Careers in Health Psychology

Professionals in this field can work in many different settings. In clinical sites like hospitals and rehabilitation centers, health psychologists play important roles on integrated healthcare specialist teams. Health psychologists can also work in a private practice.

While some health psychology professionals provide direct patient care, others focus on education, advocacy and research. These professionals may work for government agencies, community health initiatives or universities. Others may train fellow healthcare professionals.

Health psychologists can specialize further within many of these settings. Areas of focus may include oncology, women’s health, community health and occupational health.

Below are some health psychology careers and what you need to get started in these roles.

Health Counselor

Some health counselors—also known as health coaches—help individuals work toward their health and fitness goals. These coaches assess their clients’ lifestyles, then devise personalized exercise and nutrition plans.

Payscale notes an average annual salary of about $50,000 for health coaches as of October 2022. Some health coaches hold bachelor’s degrees, but others have only an associate. Many are nurses or nutritionists.

Licensed mental health counselors can specialize in health-related concerns like addiction, disordered eating and chronic pain. These counselors provide advice and support to help their clients change their behaviors and improve their quality of life.

Each state sets its own licensure requirements, but becoming a mental health counselor typically requires a master’s degree, supervised clinical experience and a licensure exam. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports a 2021 median annual salary of $48,520 for mental health, substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors.

Community Health Advocate

Community health advocates—also called community health workers—usually work for government agencies or nonprofit organizations. They promote health within specific communities by helping people access healthcare services, collecting health-related data and conducting outreach.

These professionals act as liaisons between community members, healthcare providers, insurance companies and social service agencies. They help patients understand complex medical information, refer them to appropriate resources, coordinate care and provide culturally responsive support.

Community health advocates usually need a bachelor’s degree in a related field like psychology, social work or public health, but some advocates do not have a college degree. According to the BLS, community health workers and health education specialists earned a 2021 median annual salary of $48,860.

Clinical Health Psychologist

Clinical health psychologists treat patients in clinical settings and private practice. Their tasks include taking part in interventions, conducting clinical interviews and performing behavioral assessments. The BLS reports that psychologists, of which clinical health psychologists are a subset, made a 2021 median salary of $81,040.

These professionals use their specialized knowledge of psychology to help people improve their health and cope with illness. For example, clinical health psychologists might teach stress reduction techniques to people with cardiac disease or provide emotional support to cancer patients and their caregivers.

Licensure requirements to practice psychology vary by state but usually include a doctoral degree, an internship, and one to two years of supervised practice. Candidates must then pass the Examination for Professional Practice in Psychology. Psychologists can also earn optional specialty-specific certification in health psychology through the American Board of Professional Psychology.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Health Psychology

What are examples of health psychology?

Health psychology deals with how thoughts, beliefs and behaviors affect health and illness. Health psychologists focus on issues like addiction, weight management and stress. They also help people process serious diagnoses and establish healthy habits.

What is the difference between a psychologist and a health psychologist?

Psychology is a broad field comprising many specialty areas, including health psychology. Health psychologists specialize in the relationship between mind and body, using that knowledge to improve health outcomes.

What do you learn in health psychology?

Health psychology learners usually study general psychology theory and practice as undergraduates. Next, they explore specialized topics like community health and biopsychology in a graduate program.

