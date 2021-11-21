What Is Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:HVT) Share Price Doing?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$38.63 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$28.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Haverty Furniture Companies' current trading price of US$31.38 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Haverty Furniture Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Haverty Furniture Companies worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Haverty Furniture Companies’s ratio of 6.08x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.39x, which means if you buy Haverty Furniture Companies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Haverty Furniture Companies should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Haverty Furniture Companies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Haverty Furniture Companies look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -9.3% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Haverty Furniture Companies. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, HVT appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on HVT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HVT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on HVT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Haverty Furniture Companies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Haverty Furniture Companies.

If you are no longer interested in Haverty Furniture Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

