What Is Hanger, Inc.'s (NYSE:HNGR) Share Price Doing?

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$22.68 and falling to the lows of US$16.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hanger's current trading price of US$17.93 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hanger’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Hanger?

Great news for investors – Hanger is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $23.98, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Hanger’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Hanger generate?

NYSE:HNGR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 31st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Hanger's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since HNGR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HNGR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HNGR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Hanger as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hanger (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Hanger, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

