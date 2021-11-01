What Is General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) Share Price Doing?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) saw its share price hover around a small range of US$191 to US$210 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at General Dynamics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is General Dynamics worth?

Great news for investors – General Dynamics is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $304.78, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, General Dynamics’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from General Dynamics?

NYSE:GD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. General Dynamics' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since GD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about General Dynamics as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with General Dynamics, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in General Dynamics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

