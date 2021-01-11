What Is Gab? 8 Things to Know About the Social Media Site Amid Twitter Bans and Parler De-Platforming

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Gab, a social media platform similar to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), is gaining traction as users flock to it following bans on Twitter and trouble with Parler.

The interest in Gab comes after President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter. That initially resulted in more social media users taking an interest in Parler, which is a social media app with a focus on free speech.

While Twitter users turned to Parler after the ban, another problem arose: the app has been de-platformed by Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL,NASDAQ:GOOG) Google, as well as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and was also dropped by Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services business.

Here’s what to know about the growing social media platform Gab.

With Parler unavailable, users are now starting to swarm to Gab as the bans and de-platforming continues.

Gab confirmed as much after sending out a Tweet saying it is gaining an additional 500,000 users per day.

The increasing interest in Gab has the platform’s servers stressed.

It notes that it’s adding more servers but that isn’t stopping it from going under maintenance as new users flood the social media platform.

One advantage that Gab has over its rivals is that it owns and operates its own servers.

This means that it doesn’t have to worry about AWS, or another web hosting service, choosing to shut down its app.

Gab was founded back in 2016 and has become a home for users banned on Twitter and other social media services since its creation.

Users don’t have to sign up for an account to use the site, but will have to if they want to post.

