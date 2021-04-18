What Is Federal Signal Corporation's (NYSE:FSS) Share Price Doing?

While Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Federal Signal’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Federal Signal worth?

Great news for investors – Federal Signal is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $52.13, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Federal Signal’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Federal Signal look like?

NYSE:FSS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 18th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 30% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Federal Signal. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FSS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FSS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FSS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Federal Signal at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Federal Signal you should be aware of.

