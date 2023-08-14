When you die, what you leave behind may be hit with a bill for estate tax. The federal estate tax is defined by the IRS as a levy on your right to transfer property—namely, every asset you owned—at the time of your death.

Portions of high-value estates may face taxes of up to 40%, but just a small percentage of taxpayers pay an estate tax. For the 2021 tax year, which is the latest with available IRS data, only about 6,000 estate tax returns were filed, while most estates avoided the tax through credits, exclusions and deductions.

What Is Estate Tax?

The estate tax is a tax on the assets held by an individual at the time of their death. The amount of tax is typically determined by the fair market value (FMV) of assets within an estate, including:

Cash

Securities

Real estate

Insurance

Trusts

Annuities

Business interests

Other holdings

After the value of the gross estate is determined, certain deductions are subtracted, such as marital and charitable deductions, mortgage balances, debts, estate administration expenses and and other costs.

The marital deduction is a primary deduction for married couples and allows property to pass on to the surviving spouse free of any estate tax liability.

Once deductions are subtracted from the gross estate, the result is the taxable estate, which is subject to federal taxes.

How Does Estate Tax Work?

Even if you have a large amount of assets when you die, the estate tax may not kick in because of your lifetime gift tax exclusion. For the 2023 tax year, the lifetime exclusion is $12.92 million for single filers; the amount increases to about $26 million for married couples and is indexed annually for inflation.

You’re permitted to use some or all of your lifetime gift tax exclusion if you give large gifts during your life. But if, during a year, you give any amount less than the annual exclusion—which is $17,000 per giftee for 2023—your lifetime gift tax exclusion amount is preserved.

For example, if you gave your child a gift of $40,000 in four equal payments for the tax years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the gifts won’t count toward your lifetime gift and tax exclusion amount.

The IRS will tax only the part of your estate that exceeds whatever is left of your lifetime gift tax exemption amount at the time of your death.

What Are the Estate Tax Rates?

Once you have estimated the amount of your taxable estate, you can determine the taxes the estate is likely to face. Taxable portions of an estate—segments above the lifetime exclusion—are taxed at rates ranging from 18% to 40% for the tax year 2023.

2023 Estate Tax Rates

Who Pays an Estate Tax?

Only large estates are subject to the estate tax. Since the 2023 lifetime gift and estate tax exclusion is valued at $12.92 million for single taxpayers, about $26 million for married couples, Americans with more modest assets aren’t affected by the estate tax.

It’s important to note that the lifetime exclusion always applies unless you use up your annual gift exclusion amount. For example, if you give your child a monetary gift over the annual exclusion of $17,000 for 2023, your lifetime exclusion will be reduced by the amount over $17,000.

If you never give more than the annual exclusion amount for any year, you’ll have the entire lifetime exclusion to reduce your taxable estate. That’s why few estates pay estate taxes.

States With an Estate Tax

The federal government assesses an estate tax, and only these 12 states, plus the District of Columbia, levy their own estate tax:

Connecticut

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

How the Estate Tax Differs From an Inheritance Tax

The estate tax isn’t the same as an inheritance tax. The main difference concerns which party is responsible for paying the tax: Estate taxes are assessed on the estate itself, while an inheritance tax is assessed on the beneficiary who receives the inheritance.

The federal government doesn’t levy an inheritance tax, but six states do:

Iowa

Kentucky

Maryland

Nebraska

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Maryland is the only state with both an estate tax and an inheritance tax.

