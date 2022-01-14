What Is El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LOCO) Share Price Doing?

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at El Pollo Loco Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is El Pollo Loco Holdings worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 24%, trading at US$14.02 compared to my intrinsic value of $11.29. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that El Pollo Loco Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will El Pollo Loco Holdings generate?

NasdaqGS:LOCO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 22% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for El Pollo Loco Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in LOCO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LOCO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LOCO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LOCO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for El Pollo Loco Holdings mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in El Pollo Loco Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

