What Is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation's (NYSE:EW) Share Price Doing?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Edwards Lifesciences’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Edwards Lifesciences worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 65.7x is currently well-above the industry average of 56.07x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Edwards Lifesciences’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Edwards Lifesciences look like?

NYSE:EW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Edwards Lifesciences' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe EW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Edwards Lifesciences, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Edwards Lifesciences you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Edwards Lifesciences, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

