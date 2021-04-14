What Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc.'s (NYSE:DLB) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dolby Laboratories’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Dolby Laboratories?

The stock is currently trading at US$101 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 38% compared to my intrinsic value of $73.06. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Dolby Laboratories’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Dolby Laboratories look like?

NYSE:DLB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Dolby Laboratories, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe DLB is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DLB for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Dolby Laboratories has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Dolby Laboratories, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

