What Is #DogeChat? 9 Things We Know as the Dogecoin Tweet Cast on TwitterSpaces Gains Traction

The #DogeChat hashtag is catching the interest of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) lovers on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) that want to keep up with the latest talk about the cryptocurrency.

Here’s everything you need to know about #DogeChat.

#DogeChat is basically a Tweet cast taking place on TwitterSpaces that features some of the biggest names in DOGE coming together to discuss recent events.

The chat is set up by Twitter user CocoChanelAdair and features several prominent Twitter users.

Among them are David Gokhshtein, Jesse Welle, Tim Cook, and PopulationPaste.

There are also plans to bring on more guests in the future.

CocoChanelAdair has already tagged Mark Cuban and asked him to appear during one of the shows.

As of right now, the only way to experience the #DogeChat podcast is live.

However, there are plans to have it available after as well.

The most recent #DogeChat took place at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.

Reception to the chat has been positive with users asking for more.

CocoChanelAdair posted the following to her followers on Twitter after the #DogeChat yesterday.

I wanted to say I’m still amazed at all the overwhelming support, love and encouragement feedback we have got over our #DogeChat🙌🏼💕💯 I’m so glad so many of you found it informative, supportive and fun 💕🙌🏼 Thats exactly how they ALL will be 💯#Doge #DogeArmy #Dogecoin

— CocoChanelAdair (@Cocochaneladair) May 14, 2021

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that started back in 2013 as a joke but took off as meme investors latched onto it over the years. It’s recently seen a massive rise with it trading for close to 54 cents now as compared to roughly one penny at the start of the year.

DOGE was up 22.7% as of Friday morning and is up 11,246.2% since the start of the year.

