What Is Dillard's, Inc.'s (NYSE:DDS) Share Price Doing?

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Dillard's’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Dillard's Worth?

Great news for investors – Dillard's is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $287.85, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Dillard's’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Dillard's look like?

NYSE:DDS Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Dillard's, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DDS is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DDS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DDS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Dillard's as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Dillard's has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Dillard's, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

