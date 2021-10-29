What Is Dell Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:DELL) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dell Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Dell Technologies?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.3x is currently well-above the industry average of 15.56x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Dell Technologies’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Dell Technologies look like?

NYSE:DELL Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Dell Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in DELL’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DELL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DELL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DELL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Dell Technologies.

If you are no longer interested in Dell Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

