What Is Crane Holdings, Co.'s (NYSE:CR) Share Price Doing?

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Crane Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Crane Holdings Worth?

Good news, investors! Crane Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Crane Holdings’s ratio of 9.74x is below its peer average of 21.09x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. However, given that Crane Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Crane Holdings look like?

NYSE:CR Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Crane Holdings, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Crane Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Crane Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

