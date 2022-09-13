What Is Chuy's Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Share Price Doing?

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Chuy's Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Chuy's Holdings Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Chuy's Holdings’s ratio of 17.26x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 18.12x, which means if you buy Chuy's Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Chuy's Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Chuy's Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Chuy's Holdings?

NasdaqGS:CHUY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -5.5% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Chuy's Holdings. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, CHUY appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CHUY, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CHUY for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CHUY should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Chuy's Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Chuy's Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Chuy's Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

