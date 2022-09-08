What Is Chedda (CHEDDA) Token: What It’s Worth and Should You Invest?

Ever heard of a crypto culture token? Probably not, and that’s because the chedda token is the first of its kind. Here’s the full breakdown.

What Is Chedda Crypto?

Chedda is a decentralized culture token on the Ethereum blockchain. Uniquely, chedda token holders get special VIP access to certain non-fungible token drops, such as tickets to social, entertainment, travel and sports events.

Chedda has a maximum supply of 99.47 billion tokens, and it is a deflationary asset — this is due to the nature of tokens being burned, or permanently removed from circulation, with every transaction to deliberately decrease the supply. When chedda first launched, 50% of all tokens were burned. As it currently stands, a 3% fee is charged on every chedda transaction: 1% is burned forever and 2% is redistributed to the Chedda team for ongoing development.

Chedda’s market cap is just under $3.4 million as of Sept. 8, 2022, and it ranks number 3,386 among the cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap.

Where Can I Buy Chedda Token?

Chedda crypto tokens can be bought through BitMart, a centralized exchange. Alternatively, buyers can use Uniswap V2, which is decentralized.

It’s important to note that transactions can be made using only certain cryptocurrency pairs. Uniswap will transact only in ethereum, and BitMart will let people buy chedda tokens only with tether.

How To Buy Chedda Token

There are a couple of steps to follow in order to buy chedda crypto from each exchange. Each procedure is broken down below.

How To Buy Chedda on Uniswap The process is as follows: Download a crypto wallet from Coinbase or MetaMask. Buy ethereum through the wallet or transfer it using the ERC-20 network. Go to Uniswap.org and connect the wallet. Pick “Select a token” and buy chedda with ethereum. How To Buy Chedda on BitMart The process is as follows: Go to the BitMart mobile app or web platform. Sign up for an account and go through the verification process. Purchase or transfer tether into the BitMart account. Search for chedda and buy using your tether balance.

Chedda Crypto Price Predictions

Chedda trades for $0.0002175 as of Sept. 8. Many analysts expect the price to increase over time. Here are the chedda token estimates PricePrediction has forecast for the next several years.

Chedda Price Prediction 2022

The average price estimate for the chedda token in 2022 is $0.00040734.

Chedda Price Prediction 2025

The average price estimate for the chedda token in 2025 is $0.001.

Chedda Price Prediction 2030

The average price estimate for the chedda token in 2030 is $0.008.

Is Chedda Token a Good Investment?

The benefits of buying and holding chedda are twofold. First, token holders get exclusive access to NFT drops with tickets to events and conferences with DJs, influencers, athletes and other guest speakers. The second benefit is that the price of chedda can appreciate if there is enough demand.

However, its price dropped sharply in February 2022 and has not recovered. This could present a good buying opportunity if the token increases in value again, but it could prove a bad sign overall for chedda.

As with all investments, only put in what you can afford to lose.

Final Take

Chedda offers a number of attractive perks for its holders. However, as a long-term investment, the upside may be limited.

Chedda Token FAQ

What price is Chedda crypto at? The Chedda token price was$0.0002175 as of Sept. 8, 2022, according to CoinMarketCap.

Is Chedda on Coinbase? Chedda tokens cannot be bought on Coinbase. Currently, only BitMart and Uniswap allow users to buy Chedda.



