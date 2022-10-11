What Is ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHPT) Share Price Doing?

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at ChargePoint Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is ChargePoint Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – ChargePoint Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $22.24, but it is currently trading at US$13.76 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, ChargePoint Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from ChargePoint Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 90% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ChargePoint Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CHPT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CHPT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CHPT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing ChargePoint Holdings at this point in time. For example - ChargePoint Holdings has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in ChargePoint Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

