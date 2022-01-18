What Is Canadian Solar Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Share Price Doing?

While Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$41.55 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$27.76. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Canadian Solar's current trading price of US$28.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Canadian Solar’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Canadian Solar still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$28.25 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 25% compared to my intrinsic value of $22.57. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Canadian Solar’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Canadian Solar generate?

NasdaqGS:CSIQ Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Canadian Solar. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CSIQ’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CSIQ should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSIQ for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CSIQ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Canadian Solar at this point in time. Be aware that Canadian Solar is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

