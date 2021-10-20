What Is Brady Corporation's (NYSE:BRC) Share Price Doing?

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$55.44 and falling to the lows of US$49.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Brady's current trading price of US$50.88 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Brady’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Brady?

Great news for investors – Brady is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.56x is currently well-below the industry average of 36.96x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Brady’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Brady generate?

NYSE:BRC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 20th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Brady's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 36%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BRC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BRC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BRC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Brady mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Brady, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

