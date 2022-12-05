What Is Bookkeeping? Qualifications, Salary And Key Considerations

If you’re organized, you’re interested in math and you have strong attention to detail, a bookkeeping career might suit you. Some even use bookkeeping experience to launch their accounting careers. But before you get started, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the scope of the role.

What is bookkeeping? And what are its benefits? This article overviews the core responsibilities of the bookkeeping role, including required qualifications and key considerations.

What Is Bookkeeping?

Bookkeeping is a finance profession that involves tracking and recording an organization’s day-to-day financial transactions. Bookkeepers ensure accuracy and compliance with relevant federal, state and local finance laws and regulations. Diligent, proper bookkeeping allows organizations to track essential information to make critical decisions regarding finance, operations and investments.

These professionals typically work with a company or organization’s in-house accounting department. They may also be part of a team at an accounting firm or work for small businesses or self-employed individuals.

Significant changes to technology and software innovations, such as cloud computing, have shifted elements of the accounting landscape. Despite technological advances, the need for financial acumen professionals—including bookkeeping skills and knowledge—remains crucial for every business and organization.

Bookkeepers are integral to helping businesses make data-driven decisions and increasing operational efficiency.

What Do You Do in a Bookkeeping Job?

Bookkeepers are responsible for various administrative tasks. They enter data into spreadsheets and bookkeeping software, collect and organize bank statements, compile reports and identify discrepancies. Businesses sometimes combine bookkeeping responsibilities with other duties, such as payroll and general office tasks.

Typical bookkeeping job responsibilities include the following.

Collecting and recording day-to-day financial transactions, expenses, income debits and credits

Using bookkeeping software, databases and spreadsheets

Regularly updating the general ledger

Maintaining accurate records

Processing accounts payable and receivable

Reconciling entries into an accounting system

Producing financial statements

Manage payroll

Preparing taxes

What Qualifications Do You Need to be a Bookkeeper?

Bookkeepers often have a mix of formal education and professional experience. They may also earn bookkeeping certifications such as the Certified Bookkeeper credential or the Certified Public Bookkeeper license. Online bookkeeping courses can help prospective bookkeepers stay current on their skills.

These professionals might hold a bachelor’s degree in accounting, business, economics or a closely related field. However, many entry-level roles require only a high school diploma or the equivalent. Qualifications can vary widely depending on the company or organization.

What are Bookkeeping Skills?

To complete bookkeeping tasks successfully, these professionals should have both hard and soft skills, including the following.

Attention to detail

Collaboration

Computer literacy

Critical thinking

Data entry

Familiarity with accounting software

Math skills

Where Do Bookkeepers Work?

Bookkeeping is an essential accounting function that’s crucial to the operation of any business. Bookkeepers can work in various settings and across nearly all industries, including higher education, healthcare, hospitality and retail.

A bookkeeper can work in a permanent, in-house position within a company’s or organization’s accounting department. Alternatively, bookkeepers can work for smaller clients, including small businesses and self-employed individuals.

Bookkeepers may also be self-employed and freelance. This option provides flexibility, allows professionals to pick their clients and often provides the chance to work from home or remotely. However, freelance roles are generally not as secure as full-time positions.

Are Bookkeepers in Demand?

Bookkeepers are needed across most industries and sectors to ensure efficient business operations. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects a 5% decline in employment for these professionals from 2021 to 2031. Even so, the U.S. economy should add more than 170,000 job openings for bookkeepers annually during that time frame.

How Much Do Bookkeepers Make?

The BLS reports the median annual salary for bookkeepers as $45,560. Several factors can impact salary, including education, certifications, professional work experience and location.

Is bookkeeping certification worth it? Bookkeepers with these credentials, such as certifications from the National Association of Certified Public Bookkeepers (NACPB) or the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers (AIPB), could experience an increase in their earning potential.

What are the Benefits of Working as a Bookkeeper?

Bookkeeping is a steady career that can lead to more advanced positions. Below we explore just a few of the benefits that come along with working as a bookkeeper.

Opportunities for Career Advancement

Working as a bookkeeper can provide you with valuable hands-on industry experience, equipping you with skills that can help you advance into an accounting career. With experience, continued education or training and certifications, you may become eligible for higher-level accounting positions.

It’s becoming increasingly common for employers to combine bookkeeping job responsibilities into the job descriptions of business analysts, administrative assistants and office managers.

Transferable Skills

Bookkeeping can equip you with valuable accounting skills and experience. You’ll gain experience using a general ledger, managing accounts payable and receivable, creating and managing data in spreadsheets and invoicing and accounting software. You’ll likely gain knowledge of regulatory standards and standard principles and practices of accounting.

As a financial support function, bookkeeping can necessitate collaboration with professionals in other departments or industries, providing you with desirable knowledge of general business operations.

Self-Employment and Freelance Opportunities

Many companies and organizations outsource financial support, including bookkeepers. If self-employment appeals to you, bookkeeping offers flexibility in determining a work schedule and building a clientele that best suits you.

What to Consider Before Earning Bookkeeping Credentials

Do You or Can You Meet the Qualifications?

Qualifications for bookkeepers can vary depending on the company or organization. While it’s possible to qualify for bookkeeping roles with a high school diploma, many employers prefer candidates with degrees in accounting or closely related fields. Pursuing higher education and earning certifications can help expand your job opportunities, increase your earning potential and advance your career.

Do You Want to Work as a Freelancer or in an In-House Position?

Bookkeeping offers flexibility in terms of where and how you work. As a bookkeeper, you can pursue a permanent, full-time position within a specific company or organization, or you can work as a freelancer. If you prefer to be self-employed, you can find your own clients and determine your schedule. However, the work may not be as secure.

Are You Willing to Earn Additional Certifications?

Certifications can help establish your credibility and proficiency, and they can validate your bookkeeping knowledge and skills. Becoming certified can give you a competitive advantage when applying for jobs. These credentials signal that you have a verifiable educational background, along with the knowledge and skills required to perform well in a bookkeeping role.

NACPB offers the Certified Public Bookkeeper (CPB) certification, and AIPB offers the Certified Bookkeeper (CB) certification.

Software-specific certificates for bookkeepers are also available. Some common software-specific certifications for bookkeepers include the following.

QuickBooks

FreshBooks

Expensify

Xero

Concur

Avalara

These certifications demonstrate a deep understanding of how to use particular bookkeeping software. In conjunction with a CB or CPB certification, bookkeeping software certifications can help boost your resume.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.