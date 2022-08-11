What Is Azenta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AZTA) Share Price Doing?

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$78.85 and falling to the lows of US$61.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Azenta's current trading price of US$61.90 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Azenta’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Azenta?

Good news, investors! Azenta is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $86.75, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Azenta’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Azenta look like?

NasdaqGS:AZTA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Azenta, it is expected to deliver a highly negative revenue growth over the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although AZTA is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AZTA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AZTA for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Azenta and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Azenta, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

