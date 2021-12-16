What Is Avery Dennison Corporation's (NYSE:AVY) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$227 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$203. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Avery Dennison's current trading price of US$211 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Avery Dennison’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Avery Dennison?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Avery Dennison today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $258.23, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Avery Dennison’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Avery Dennison generate?

NYSE:AVY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 16th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Avery Dennison's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AVY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AVY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Avery Dennison has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Avery Dennison, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

