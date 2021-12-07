What Is Avantor, Inc.'s (NYSE:AVTR) Share Price Doing?

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$44.01 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$36.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Avantor's current trading price of US$38.13 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Avantor’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Avantor?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 37%, trading at US$38.13 compared to my intrinsic value of $27.82. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Avantor’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Avantor?

NYSE:AVTR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Avantor's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 81%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AVTR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe AVTR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AVTR for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AVTR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Avantor is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in Avantor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

