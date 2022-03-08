What Is Attracting Retail Investors to Latin American Markets?

We speak with Will Landers, head of Latin America Equities at BTG Pactual Asset Management, about the biggest themes impacting the performance of Latin American markets this year, as well as the reason why there has been a rise in retail trading activity in the region.



What were the big issues and trends that shaped the investing landscape in Latin America in 2021?



2021 was a year that started full of questions regarding the shape of the eventual economic recovery in each of the region’s economies after the pandemic-led recession of 2020. While countries in the Andean region posted strong GDP recoveries, concerns regarding a move to the left by electorates across the region limited market performance.



The two largest markets in the region, Brazil and Mexico, had very different market performances. While Brazilian equities outperformed in the first half of the year as the economic recovery was faster than expected, sticky inflation and concerns regarding fiscal spending going into the 2022 presidential election year led the Central Bank to increase rates from 2% to 10.75% currently (with more to come). All of this caused a selloff in the Brazilian equity and FX market during the second half of the year.



Meanwhile, in Mexico, the market was among the best performers in Emerging Markets, benefitting from the close links to the U.S. and the recovery in the U.S. economy spilling across the border. The country benefits from its free trade agreement with the U.S. and saw a record inflow of remittances from Mexican-Americans sending money to their families in Mexico.



In 2022, what are some of the trends and factors impacting Latin American markets that investors should keep an eye on?



Looking at 2022, the biggest theme impacting performance so far this year has been the global shift from growth to value stocks, the strong performance of energy and commodity prices, and the fact that Latin American equity markets are mostly exposed to the old economy, and therefore participating in this preference for value stocks.



The Brazilian presidential election in October should be a main driver for market performance – former president Lula is currently the favorite to return to office. Those involved in Brazilian equities have fond memories of market performance under President Lula. So far in 2022, foreign investors have been the main driver behind the strong performance in Brazilian equities and the Brazilian Real.



Why has there been a rise in retail trading activity in Latin America?



Low rates in most economies in the region attracted retail investors to many markets in the region. Nowhere is that more evident than in Brazil – the number of individuals registered to trade equities at the B3 has more than doubled during the last two years to over 5 million individuals. Retail investors are also active in Colombia, and to a lesser extent in Mexico and Chile. While the rise in rates seen in most markets to fight off inflation should slow down further migration of retail portfolios to equities, we expect that trend to return once the pandemic and inflation scare is overcome, and rates are able to be eased by the region’s central banks.

What are some of the major news headlines you are following?



Local headlines mostly involve politics. In Brazil, the ongoing fight to maintain the spending ceiling and fiscal discipline is the main topic during the first half; from April forward, when presidential candidates are announced, all eyes will be on the presidential election in October.



In Chile, the incoming Boric administration assuming office on March 11 will be under scrutiny by the market given its far-left campaign before taking office. In addition, the new constitution being drafted is also a source of interest.



Presidential elections in Colombia during the second quarter and the battle between President Castillo and the Peruvian congress are also points of interest.

