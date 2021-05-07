What Is Atlas Corp.'s (NYSE:ATCO) Share Price Doing?

While Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Atlas’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Atlas still cheap?

Atlas appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.21x is currently well-above the industry average of 14.23x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Atlas’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Atlas?

NYSE:ATCO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Atlas' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ATCO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ATCO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATCO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ATCO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, Atlas has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Atlas, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

